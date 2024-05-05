Robert Dwayne ‘Bob’ Alex

Robert “Bob” Alex, age 83 born in Bellingham. Passed away on March 27, 2024, at home in Ferndale. He was born on July 6, 1940, in Bellingham, the son of John and Alice Alex.

Bob was a devoted family man who found joy in working on cars, camping, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his children, and grandchildren, and great- grandchildren, and 1 great- great-granddaughter Nobil. His warm presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Leaving behind his wife Karen, and his children, and his numerous grandchildren.

A memorial service in honor of Bob’s life will be held at Berthusen Park, 8837 Berthusen Road, Lynden, on May 19, 2024from noon-3 p.m. The service will be a potluck and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish. If anyone has any photos or memories of Bob, please bring them to share. It will be a time to celebrate Bob’s life.

He will be remembered for his kindness, his love for his family, and his passion for life.