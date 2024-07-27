Robert Linzie Lewis, 75 of New Orleans, LA, the third child of William Chester Lewis and Hazel P. Lewis, who proceeded him in death. As a youngster, he was called Bob by his family, but in maturity preferred the name Rob. He attended schools in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, where he graduated in 1966.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 43 years, Thelma Jean Roman Lewis, of Everson: two children Jayson Daniel Bradley (Shawna) of Lynden, Sally Marie Bradley Gallegos (Santos) of Everson, five grandchildren, Dakoda, Josiah, Elena, Samantha and Emily, five great-grandchildren, Grayson, Brixliegh, Bentley, Scarlett and Percie.

He is also survived by three sisters, Yvonne Lewis Day of Baton Rouge, LA; Eva M. Lewis Mauldin and Carolyn Ann Lewis Mendoza, both of Odessa, TX.: and by six first cousins who reside in the South. Robert is a direct lineal descendant of nine patriots of the American Revolution and two veterans of the War of 1812 and the Battle of New Orleans. Robert was a veteran as well, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps at Da Nang Airbase in Vietnam. After military service in 1969, he settled in northwestern Washington state, where he resided until his death. He retired from Intalco Aluminum Corporation in Ferndale after 42 years of employment.

Robert was a brave and good man, a man of integrity and strength, and a very special person who exemplified the qualities of a great generation. Besides the Lord and his family, he loved and appreciated the outdoors, animals of any kind and the wonders of nature. He enjoyed sitting at the dining room table, right in the middle of the lives of his beloved family. He had a kind and generous heart and a warm gift of laughter. He enjoyed time with his loved ones, time spent daily reading his Bible. He read extensively and could expound intelligently on a wide range of topics.

He believed that God brings people into our lives for a purpose and he brought meaning and acceptance to all the lives that he touched. We were blessed with the privilege to know him and share in his life for three-quarters of a century.

The family expresses its deepest appreciation to the caring and gifted medical professionals who walked beside Robert in his battle against heart disease. We would like to thank Dr. John Mignone, Dr. Matt Hartman and Dr. Chang as well as the attentive LVAD team members and all the wonderful, caring nurses in the Cardiac ICU and the fourth floor, of Swedish Medical Center, Seattle.

In keeping with his wishes, Robert’s body was cremated. Some of his ashes were sent to Louisiana to repose next to his parents.

A celebration of life will follow soon. In lieu of donations please donate to your local food bank, and when you see a veteran, please thank them for their service.

Birth date: Sept. 21, 1948

Date of death: July 27, 2024