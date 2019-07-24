Robert Miller

Robert (Bob) James Miller of Lynden joined his beautiful bride, Barbara, in the arms of his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2019.

Bob was born on Sept. 3, 1925, the fifth of eight children, to William and Mae (Morehouse) Miller in St. Louis, Missouri. The Miller family lived and farmed in Cuba, Missouri.

Bob served stateside in the U.S. Army during World War II and afterward returned home to St. Louis where he met his future wife, Barbara Hartnett. They were married in 1950 and had four children. In 1969 Bob and Barbara moved their family to a farm in Hayden, Idaho, and Bob built his auto body repair and towing business. Bob enjoyed all Idaho had to offer: fishing, hunting, horseback riding, riding dirt bikes, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

After retirement, they moved closer to their son Daniel’s family in Deary, Idaho, where Barbara passed in 2008. Bob then lived with his son James in Athol, Idaho, and then with his daughter Bonni in Lynden. He spent the last several years at Lynden Manor Senior Living where he passed, surrounded by family.

Bob spent his life in the service of the Lord, dedicating every moment to sharing the word of God and, of course, his poems.

He is survived by: daughter Joan and husband Gene Cherrington; son James and wife Joyce (Miller) Miller, daughter Bonni and husband Doug Mather, son Daniel and wife Peggy (Loomer) Miller; 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and various nieces and nephews.

Robert James Miller, Bob, Dad, Grandpop and Uncle Bob, will be laid to rest beside his wife Barbara in Coeur d’Alene Memorial Gardens with a gathering of family.

There will be a memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the River of Life Church of Post Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideons International.