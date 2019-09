After an adventurous 95 years and 349 days, Roberta “Bobbe” Tate passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2019, in Bellingham.

Any who knew Bobbe and wish to celebrate her life are invited to her memorial service, which will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Brigid Collins Family Support Center, 1231 N. Garden St., Bellingham.

To read Bobbe’s full obituary and to share your memories, visit molesfarewelltributes.com.