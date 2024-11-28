Roderick Jay Rupke, age 69, of Lynden went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

He was born to Ray and Nelia Rupke (Houg) on Jan. 13, 1955 in Bellingham and was raised in Lynden.

Rick was a 1973 graduate of Lynden Christian High School, where he played football and baseball.

After high school, he went on to Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan and graduated in 1977 with a degree in business. After college, Rick came back to Lynden. He owned and operated Puget Sound Wallboard which he did until his retirement.

Rick married Gladys Smit in 1991. Together they had one son, Ricky Jr.

Rick enjoyed spending time with friends and family boating, fishing and golfing. In his later years, he was more likely to be found in the coffee shops with good friends for conversation and good hearted debate.

Rick is survived by his former wife Gladys and son Ricky Jr., step-sons Tim Abercrombie, Darin Abercrombie, their wives and children, his mother Nelia Rupke, sisters Shelly (Vern) Vande Garde, Rhonda (Frank) Bresnan, Roslin (Brad) Reinke, one niece and two nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Rupke.

His service will be held at Third Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. in the Fireside Room.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to honor Rick with memorial donations to Third Christian Reformed Church, 514 Liberty St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Services are under the care of Sig’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Bellingham.