Lifetime Whatcom County resident Roger Flotre passed peacefully at home on Feb. 16, 2019, after a short illness.

He was born July 27, 1937, to Ted and Inez Flotre and was raised on the family farm in Everson.

Roger graduated from Mount Baker High School in 1958. He worked a number of years at Georgia-Pacific prior to working for and retiring from Western Washington University.

In addition to his wife Judy, Roger is survived by his brother Melvin (Phyllis) Flotre. Roger will be missed for his gift of conversation that frequently ended with “Keep Smiling.”

A celebration of Roger’s life will be announced for summer.