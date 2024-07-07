Roger Hertel passed away at his home of a cardiac arrest on July 6, 2024. He was born in Bellingham and lived his entire life in Whatcom County.

Roger was a 1984 graduate of Nooksack Valley High School. He worked as a truck dispatch manager for Hot Oil Transport and had his own small business called Mountain View Computing, which processed international manifest for trucks crossing the Canadian border. Roger loved to play poker and go fishing when he found the time and will be remembered as a hard worker, beloved brother and uncle and a caring friend. He will be greatly missed.

Roger was preceded in death by his father Marcellus (Mark) Hertel and his mother Beatrice (Bea) Hertel, as well as his brothers Linford (Linnie) Hertel and Gerald (Gary) Hertel.

Roger is survived by his two sisters Marcella Gilbertson (Glen Gilbertson) and Denice Velasquez (Macedonio Velasquez) his nephew Shane Hertel (Renee Hertel) and niece Tessa Velasquez along with other nephews Randy, Tim, Mark, Chris and niece Jennifer Hertel as well as sister-in-laws Sylvia Hertel and Eileen Hertel.

Family and friends are invited to attend Roger’s memorial service at Gillies Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 3 p.m. followed by a family and friends gathering at the Nooksack City Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Roger’s honor to a charity or church of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.