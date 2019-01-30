Roger Korthuis

Roger John Korthuis passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2019, at the age of 60 after a nine-month battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.

Roger was born in Bellingham on April 18, 1958, the oldest child of six children born to Dennis and Bernita Korthuis. His father preceded him in death, but Roger is survived by a large family who greatly cherished him. This includes his mother, Bernita Korthuis; his wife of 29 years, Diane Korthuis; children Kirsten Nelte and husband Michael and their five children, Kelsey McMaster and her three children, and step-daughter Chelsea Murphy; brothers Kevin, Barry and wife Cassandra, Michael and wife Heidi and their four children; sisters Heidi Arendsen and husband Martin and their four children and Cheryl Ensing and husband Germ.

Roger graduated from the University of Southern California in 1978 at the age of 20 and then went on to get his CPA license in 1980. From that point on he hit the road running. He was a respected businessman and had achieved many things in his lifetime. His biggest passion was building and seeing his ideas come to life. He built out communities such as Correll Commons in Ferndale and Bryce Park and Garden Green in Lynden. He was a CPA, custom home builder, and finally a licensed managing broker and owner of StoneHaven Realty. He literally was a jack-of-all-trades and there did not seem to be anything he could not learn, build or fix.

In addition to these, he was also the pastor of his local congregation in Sedro-Woolley, a place where he felt he had finally found his calling in teaching God’s Word and serving others. His guidance will be missed greatly.

He will be remembered for many things, but most of all he was a teacher and great mentor to many people, young and old. Whether they had just met him for an hour or knew him his entire life, he had a positive impact on their lives and how he lived his life was an example of his never-wavering belief in God.

Roger was a faithful and loving friend, son, father, husband and brother and will be missed greatly.

A memorial service will be held at Eaglemont Golf Course in Mount Vernon, Washington, on Sunday, Feb. 17, starting at 1:30 p.m.

