Roger Owen Holtrop, age 67, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on Aug. 5, 2024.

Roger was born Feb. 27, 1957 in Bellingham to parents John and Leona (Smit) Holtrop. He had three brothers: Larry, Ron and Alvin.

Roger graduated from high school and went on to work in agriculture as a farmhand in Lynden. He enjoyed fishing and word puzzles.

Roger is survived by brothers Ronald (Janice) Holtrop and Alvin (Judy) Holtrop both of Lynden.

Roger is preceded in death by brother Larry Holtrop in 2012, and parents John R. Holtrop in 1985 and Leona R. Holtrop in 2011.

Memorials are suggested to Whatcom Hospice House or cancer research.

Roger’s graveside service will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Monumenta Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Please join the family for a potluck at Lynden City Park following the service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.