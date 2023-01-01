Ron Bennink passed away Jan. 2, 2023 under hospice care at his home in Sherwood, Oregon.

He was born in South Dakota to Gerard and Sarah Bennink on March 13, 1933.

He moved with his family to Lynden when he was 12.

Always athletic he attended Lynden High School and was inducted into the Lynden H.S. Hall of Fame for basketball in 2010.

Ron attended Washington State University with a basketball scholarship. He held the WSU record for free throws and was included in the Hall of Fame there in 2011.

Ron continued to play semipro basketball with the DC Truckers and began a career in sales in the freight industry.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Grieg.

He enjoyed caring for his yard and doing the upkeep on his 10-acre horse farm.

A man of faith, he took great comfort in the knowledge he would be continuing in Heaven with his Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara, his children Greg Bennink, Brett Bennink, Brenda Thorp, Gerriane Waters and 10 grandchildren., his sisters Janice Geleynse, Joyce Richardson and Muriel Milem.

He was preceded in death by his brother Lyle.

A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.