Ron “Butch” Digerness, 81, passed away peacefully in his Birch Bay home on July 10, 2024. Born on Nov. 15, 1942, in Whatcom County to Gay and Bernice Digerness, Ron graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1960, where he met his beloved wife, Joan.

Ron was known for his sense of humor, kindness and dedication to his community. He enjoyed living in the Pacific Northwest where he embraced boating in the San Juan Islands, fishing, crabbing and spoiling his miniature schnauzers. Ron was a loving father, who cherished his family and found joy in sitting on the benches of any gym or field to watch them play sports.

Ron is survived by his wife Joan of 53 years, his six children Mike Digerness (Marie), Steve Digerness (Jodi), Daniel Bortles, Matt Bortles, Jami Hunt (Dave), and Jill Conner (Scott), 13 grandchildren, five-great-grandchildren, his siblings Jerry Digerness (Judy), Arlene Dickerboom (Dick), and Lois Slotemaker (Terry), and countless friends he has met throughout his life, here in Whatcom County and Yuma, Arizona where he and his wife Joan enjoyed their winter months over the last 20 years. He will be deeply missed.