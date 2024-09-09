Ronald William ‘Bill’ Schweigert Sr. 85, of Sumas passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 22, 2024. Bill was born in Sumas on March 5, 1939 to Rebecca and Phillip Schweigert. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1958.

Shortly after graduation he married his wife of 49 years, Valarie Nash, who passed away in 2011. Soon after marriage they welcomed their first son, Ron Schweigert Jr. Bill then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and his first port of call was Pensacola, Florida. While in Pensacola, they welcomed their second and third sons, Jay and Scott Schweigert.

After three years in Pensacola, and three years in Pennsylvania, Val decided that was enough moving, so her and the three boys moved back to Sumas to be close to family and friends. Bill continued his Navy career and served a year in Vietnam as an aviation mechanic first class. During Bill’s naval career he was able to see many parts of the world.

After Vietnam, he continued his naval career until 1978 when he retired as a P3 Orion flight engineer. He then moved back to Sumas with his family and worked as a mechanic at Napa until retirement. In retirement, Bill enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Opie.

Bill is survived by his three sons Ron (Carol) Schweigert of Mount Vernon, Jay (Karla) Schweigert of Lynden, and Scott (Tracie) Schweigert of Mount Vernon, his five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and sister Karen (Henry) Willemsen of Everson. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Valarie, brothers Rich, Dave, Jerry, Sister Sharon and grandson Trey.

Bill will be remembered by all for his sense of humor, kindness, and ability to listen and share stories with others.

A graveside service will be held on Sept. 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Sumas Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome to attend.