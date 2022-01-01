Rosalie Vrieling

Rosalie Jean Lenhart (Vrieling), age 90 of Lynden, died at the Christian Health Center on July 21.

Rosalie was born on Feb. 2, 1932 to Otto and Lillian Lenhart.

Rosalie went on to have five children: Chuck, Judy, Vicki, Jerry and Connie. Rosalie as an avid crocheter who crocheted many, many afghans. She donated a lot of work to the hospital.

Rosalie is survived by her children Chuck (Judy) Vrieling, Judy (Ken) Visser, and Vicki (Jerry) Visser; two special nieces in Texas; 17 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren with a sixth due in January.

Rosalie is preceded in death by her son Jerry Vrieling, daughter Connie (Monte) Maberry, son-in-law Ken Visser, and brother Raymond Lenhart.