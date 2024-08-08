Rosemary May, a long-time resident of Lynden, passed away Feb. 27, 2024.

Rosemary was born on Nov. 2, 1943, in Chicago, IL to Anthony May and Rose O’Neill May. She was the fourth of six children. When Rosemary was 1 year old, the family relocated to Southern California, where she lived until moving to Lynden in the 1990s.

Following high school graduation, Rosemary studied nursing before pursuing a career with the United States Postal Service. Rosemary worked as a mail carrier for the city of Orange, CA for 32 years. She became friends with many people on her route and her co-workers — they appreciated her wry sense of humor! Following retirement, Rosemary moved to Lynden, along with her mother, Rose, and sister Rachelle, for a simpler pace of life.

Rosemary became an active volunteer in the Lynden community. At St. Joseph’s Catholic Church she helped initiate and run the Christmas bazaar for many years. She served communion to parishioners unable to attend mass, worked at the Threshing Bee and crocheted hats for the homeless, in addition to other activities. She also volunteered with Friends of the Library.

Rosemary, along with her mother Rose and sister Rachelle, were a tightly-knit family unit. They enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home and visited almost every state. Rosemary enjoyed planning the details of these trips and had many other interests, including crochet, wood-working crafts, reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards and bunko.

Rosemary’s faith was deep and abiding. Praying, reading the Bible and saying the rosary were a great source of comfort.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents Tony and Rose, and brothers Jim and John. She is survived by siblings Rachelle, Toni and Bob, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 at St. Joseph’s Church, Lynden at 11 a.m., in addition to a rosary Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. A lunch reception will follow the funeral mass.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.