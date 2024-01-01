Roundabout improvements at southbound I-5 Slater Road interchange near Ferndale begin July 29

FERNDALE — Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, travelers should expect to see construction activities along the southbound Interstate 5 interchange at Slater Road near Ferndale. According to a July 26 press release from Washington State Department of Transportation, contractor crews will remove the old, compact roundabout and install a new, larger, two-lane roundabout…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now