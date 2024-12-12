Ruth Bajema passed into the arms of her loving Savior after an extended illness on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 in Lynden.

Ruth will be remembered for her dedication to Christ, generosity, hospitality, willingness to help anyone in need while being a supportive wife of Roger for nearly 50 years.

She has been a wonderful witness and mentor to her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a host of others in the community through Bible study leadership and participation and a wide variety of other family and school activities.

She enjoyed attending the many sports, church and other activities of family members over the decades.

Her infectious smile, encouraging demeanor, wisdom and quick wit will be missed deeply.

Ruth was born in Stickney, South Dakota on June 21, 1947, and moved with her family to Lynden in the mid-1950s. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1965 and received her RN degree from Everett Community College.

She worked in the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Hospital and was one of the first to become a certified intensive care nurse while also supporting the dairy farm with Roger after their marriage in 1967.

They raised four children while running the dairy farm and R Bajema Farm Equipment together until his untimely passing in October 2017.

As a nearly 60-year member of First Christian Reformed Church in Lynden, Ruth’s faith was central to her life. Her children’s early memories include watching her balance preparing to lead or participate in various bible studies with balancing the farm and equipment dealership books to the penny.

Many decades later, as she was declining, the last thing she clung to was one of her very well-worn Bibles.

Ruth will be greatly missed by her children Rick (Melodie) Bajema, Robin (Steve) Korthuis, Raelene (Mike) VanDalen, and Roxie (Ron) Arnold; grandchildren Annette Bajema, Rachele (Ben) Fant, Ben (Cybrina) Bajema, Jenah (Andrew) Ziegenfus, Kolton Korthuis, Levi Korthuis, Karlie Korthuis, Kenadi Korthuis, Kaiden (Macki) VanDalen, Ashtyn VanDalen, Taivin VanDalen, Dawson VanDalen, Kruze VanDalen, Kyzlie VanDalen, Faith (Davis) Gatterman, Reganne Arnold, and Brady Arnold; great-grandchildren Ryker Fant, Charlotte Fant, Sophia Fant, Wayne Bajema, Lawrence Bajema, Kylah Ziegenfus, baby girl Ziegenfus on the way and many nieces, nephews, friends and community members.

She is survived also by sister Dixie Kraght, brother-in-law Larry Mans, and sister-in-law Ardi DeWaard.

Ruth is preceded in death by beloved husband of nearly 50 years Roger Bajema and cherished twin sister Ruby Mans, brother-in-law Ed Kraght, Birdie (George) Pasenelli, and Dave DeWaard.

You are invited to join family and friends for a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 at Gillies Funeral Home. On Tuesday, Dec. 17 there will be a private family graveside service at 1 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery.

Following will be a 2 p.m. memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Robert Woodyard officiating.

A livestreaming of the memorial service can be viewed at the Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bible Study Fellowship (PO Box 675241 Dallas, TX 75267-5241) and 1st CRC General Fund (1010 Front St. Lynden, WA 98264).

You are encouraged to share your condolences and memories in the online guestbook at the Gillies website.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lynden.