Ruth Jane Hyink, age 94, of Lynden, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

She was born on April 16, 1930 to Henry and Priscilla (Harmelink) VanDyke in Bellingham and was raised in Lynden. She graduated from Lynden High School in 1948.

She married Benjamin Hyink on Nov. 23, 1950 at First Reformed Church in Lynden and they enjoyed over 56 years of marriage together.

Ruth was a devoted Christian and a lifelong, cherished member of First Reformed Church in Lynden where she was involved in many of the church’s activities.

She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and strength.

Throughout her life, Ruth was an avid gardener, a skilled seamstress, a wonderful baker, and a wicked card player. She shared these passions and gifts with her friends and family.

She loved her family well and cherished the moments she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her the most, offering support, wisdom, and love in abundance.

Ruth is survived by her two children, Jeff (Jane) Hyink of Lynden, and Sandy (Curt) DeHaan of Blaine, her five grandchildren, Heidi, Tyler (Johanna), Chad (Maria), Krista (Neil) , and Jason (Ian), and her seven great grandchildren, Bentley, Korbin, Brooks, Maverick, Haylee, Evan and Remy Ruth (born Nov. 11). She is also survived by her sister Helen Taylor and her sister-in-law Frances VanDyke.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ben, and her siblings David (Betty) VanDyke and Paul VanDyke.

She will be greatly missed and we will always carry her memory in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Eagle’s Nest orphanage, in care of First Reformed Church, 610 Grover St. Lynden, WA 98264

On Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery. It will be followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at First Reformed Church in Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.