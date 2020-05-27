Ruth Statema, age 89, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending with Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Brent Lindquist
Email Brent at [email protected]
Cases
Deaths
Tested Negative
|Whatcom County
382
33
7,808
|Washington State
20,181
1,078
312,610