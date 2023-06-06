Ruth Tjoelker, age 84, is now at peace and went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 30.

Ruth was born in California to Gerard (Gerardus) and Margaret (Roelfina Bos) Ridder on February 14, 1939, the first of nine children. Her family moved to Alberta in 1940, later moving to the Fraser Valley in British Columbia.

Ruth met her loving husband, Bert Tjoelker, in Abbotsford, BC. After a short courtship, they married on May 30, 1958. Together they raised their 5 children, whom she loved dearly, and later enjoyed her 10 grandchildren as well.

Ruth loved caring for and spending time with her family. She enjoyed travel, gardening, cooking, and baking. She was an avid reader and enjoyed learning new things.

A devoted Christian, Ruth spent much of her life serving others and living out her faith. She helped begin the Coffee Break Bible study program and served in other ministries at Sumas Christian Reformed Church, continuing this service later at Sonlight CRC. She volunteered in several community service agencies and with several disaster relief restoration projects around the country.

Ruth is survived by her children Mark (Elaine) Tjoelker of Australia, Rod (Tenda) Tjoelker of Bellevue, Dan (Stephanie) Tjoelker of Columbus, Ohio, Shari (Ray VanderKooi) of Grand Rapids, MI, and Elizabeth Tjoelker of Lynden; 10 grandchildren: Lindsey VanderKooi, Ben (Kaleigh) Tjoelker, Madeleine Tjoelker, Alison (Garrhett) Petrea, Nico (Alice) Tjoelker, Adam Tjoelker, Abby VanderKooi, Elise Tjoelker, Matthew Tjoelker, and Ian Tjoelker; and 1 great-grandchild: Claira Tjoelker. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Alida Dahl and Sharon Ridder; brothers Bill (Anne) Ridder, Jerry (Martha) Ridder, Walter (Diane) Ridder; sisters-in-law Kathy Ridder and Thelma Ridder; brother-in-law John Balzer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Bert, brothers John Ridder and Ron Ridder, sister Margarita Balzer, brother-in-law Walter Dahl, and infant son David.

The family is planning a memorial service at Sonlight CRC on June 4 at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Whatcom Hospice, Project Hope in Lynden, or the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.