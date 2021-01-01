Salish mural taking shape

Coast Salish artists contributing to Pioneer Pavilion mural By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — After the Ferndale Arts Commission put out a call for Coast Salish artists to take part in the installation of a mural in Ferndale, Jason LaClair was their first choice. “The Lhaq’temish Foundation, specifically Candace Wilson, forwarded me some information a…
