Sandra Jean (Matheis) Sinclair, our cherished mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, was carried home by the Heavenly Angels on the morning of Thursday, June 27, 2024, to meet her Lord Jesus face to face. We know that Dad and Mom, brothers Jimmy and Rick, and a host of relatives were also there to greet her.Oh, what a reunion that must have been!

Sandi was born on Dec. 17, 1946, in Grand Rapids, MI, to Jack and Jean (Herwerden) Matheis and was the oldest of six siblings. With her dad in the ministry and her husband in the army, Sandi made many moves during her lifetime; living in various places, including Germany and six different states.

Upon graduating from Dordt University in 1970 with a degree in elementary education, Sandi taught preschool in Philadelphia and Chicago for a total of 40 years. Sandi moved back to Lynden in 2015 to be closer to some of her family.

Sandi, with her beautiful smile, her good taste in fashion, her listening ear, her loving and joyful spirit, along with a dash of feistiness mixed with a stubborn streak; lived a life of faith, integrity, love, and service. Blessed with many talents, Sandi used her God-given gifts to bless others – as a gifted musician in playing piano and organ for school and church choirs, singing in choirs and school musicals with her beautiful soprano voice, and using her artistic creativity in designing and making an assortment of unique seasonal crafts with her students, grandkids, and family. At various stages of her life, she created beautiful home decorations, clothes, purses, and fashion accessories sold at craft fairs. There wasn’t a craft idea she couldn’t recreate and improve upon.

Most recently, Sandi was very appreciated as she served in a leadership role for the Sonlight Church Women’s Bible Class. This leadership position pushed her out of her comfort zone, but it brought her immense joy and pride as she discovered a side of herself that she did not know was there. She worked hard to be a prepared, loving, and compassionate leader.

Sandi loved to bake, and yes (even though she couldn’t eat sweets), made yummy cookies and desserts for family gatherings. Sandi introduced the Matheis family to the touch of cold dish at our Thanksgiving meals and made the best mac and cheese dish that we have yet to duplicate (fortunately we found her recipe).

Sandi loved anything with bling and sparkle, the color red, buffalo plaid, fish and chips, Hallmark movies, and the Philadelphia Eagles football team. She absolutely did not like bananas, baseball, or “books that have way too many words!” On an unknown side note, Sandi was known for winning awards for her impeccable penmanship.

Sandi’s life had its disappointments and struggles, but as a faithful follower of her Lord Jesus, she remained steadfast in her rock-solid assurance that her Jesus would always be with her showering her with His goodness and grace. How fitting that the name Sandra means: strength, protector, and resilience, along with the spiritual context of, the essence of inner strength and the ability to overcome. Sandi was a beautiful example to family and friends of these exemplary traits.

Sandi adored and loved her family and made every effort to be part of their lives, making trips to see her family in Chicago twice a year. And oh, how she loved being Grandma Sandi to her three grands, Jake, Frankie, and AJ, and also to her three step-grands, Shannon, Megan, and Lizzy. Sandi is survived by son Nick (Kelly) Sinclair and daughter Christi (Kevin) Haggerty, brothers Tim and Dan, and sisters Nancy and Barbara. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Mimi, Fran, Karen, brother-in-law Jim, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Matheis and Sinclair families give all praise to God for the life, love, and legacy of our dear Sandi. We will truly miss her presence in our lives, but we are so thankful knowing she is now using her gifts in the presence of her Lord Jesus! Soli Deo Gloria! Yes, to God be the glory.

A celebration of life service will be held at Sonlight Community Church in Lynden at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made in Sandi’s name to the American Diabetes Association via diabetes.org

Funeral services are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.