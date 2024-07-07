Sara Frances Scott O’Grady, aged 83, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2024, in Bellingham. Born on Aug. 11, 1940 in Cushman, Arkansas, Sara dedicated her life to her family and her career in civil service and human resources.

Sara graduated from Cushman High School and went on to serve in the Air Force. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, cherished for her warmth and dedication. A devout member of Grace Baptist Fellowship, Sara found great solace and fellowship in her faith community. She also had a passion for sewing, a skill she mastered as a seamstress, creating beautiful pieces for her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick O’Grady; her son, Michael O’Grady, and daughter-in-law, Kim O’Grady; and her grandson, Cullen O’Grady. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lucille Scott; her sister, Linda Clayton; her brother, Marvin Scott; and her grandson, Aidan O’Grady.

In accordance with her wishes, no memorial services are planned. Sara’s life was marked by her unwavering kindness and the profound impact she had on those around her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.