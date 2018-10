Sarah Haveman, age 98, of Lynden, passed away on Oct. 27, 2018. Sarah was known for being loving and compassionate to all and for her hospitality. Sarah was born Sept. 22, 1920 in Bellingham to parents Harmon and Mary (Stewart) Sturtz. She was a lifetime resident of Whatcom County, graduating from Lynden High School at…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now