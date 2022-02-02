Saralee Lathrop

On Feb. 17, Saralee (Sassy) Rientjes Lathrop went home to her Heavenly Father and his son Jesus.

Saralee was born on Nov. 22, 1949. At birth she was adopted by the very best parents God could ever have provided, Pastor Cornelius and Joan Rientjes.

Saralee loved and served God her entire life. She attended Lynden schools and graduated “first in state in ‘68.”

Saralee married Jack Lathrop and they enjoyed 44 years together.

Saralee was preceded in death by her parents, sister Eleanor Campfield (Ellis), and sister Joyce Holzer. She is survived by her loving husband Jack Lathrop, by her children Chad and Kathy Starkenburg and Charity Starkenburg.

Saralee is also survived by her favorite grandchildren, Colton and Chloe Starkenburg along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved very much.

A family interment at Greenwood cemetery is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.