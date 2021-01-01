SBA announces extension of  Community Navigator Pilot program proposals

WHATCOM — The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the application date for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. SBA will now accept proposal submissions through July 23 and anticipates making award decisions by September 2021.This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach our nation’s smallest…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in