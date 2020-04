New state law sets rules for details to be given each Oct. 1, starting 2021 By Hailey Palmer [email protected] WHATCOM ­— A new law sets protocol for reporting concussions in public school athletics, and it will be implemented next school year. House Bill 2731 was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee April 3. Under the legislation,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now