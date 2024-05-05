Scott Allen Mitchell, age 67, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, with his Family by his side. Scott fought a courageous battle against Pancreatic Cancer for the past year.

Scott was born Nov. 2, 1956, to Robert A. and Dixie A. (Smith) Mitchell in Bellingham. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1975, followed by graduating from the University of Washington in 1980 with a BS in pharmacy. Scott married Linda Som on July 12, 1980. Together they raised four kids: Tyler, Jenny, Kyle and Chris. They were married for 43 years.

Scott owned and operated Nooksack Valley Drug in Everson for 42 years, where he took many young people under his wing, whether it was training them as pharmacy technicians, giving students their first job, or just a place to work while they went through school.

Scott was an active member in the community. He ran the Everson Days Parade for 35 years, was on the Everson City Council, and was a member of the Everson Chamber of Com-merce. He also ran and passed multiple school levys and bonds for the Nooksack Valley School District. Scott also donated both time and money to anyone that asked him. He did score books for the Nooksack Valley boys basketball program, he was a member of the Friday Night Chain Gang for 25 years, and ran the javelin at high school track meets for many years.

Scott loved his family. He spent most of his time outside of work watching his kids participate in multiple sporting events such as basketball, volleyball, football and track, traveling all over the country to watch them play. Scott also enjoyed trips to spring training, Palm Springs and Whistler, as well as camping in the motorhome with Linda. He had multiple hobbies that involved each of his children. He completed many long distance bike rides including the Seattle to Portland with Chris, judged BBQ competitions with Kyle, participated in triathlons with daughter Jenny and did home projects with Tyler. He also became a great cook. Cooking for all family holidays and get-togethers as well as making special birthday meals for his kids and grandkids on Thursday nights.

Scott is preceded in death by grandparents Homer and Marguerite Smith, father Robert A. Mitchell, aunt Norah Smith and father-in-law John Som.

Scott is survived by his wife of 43 years Linda; children Tyler (Allison), Jenny (Ty), Kyle and Chris (Ali); grandchildren Kade, Finley, Octavious, Sebastian, Liv, Ila, Mae and Van. He will be greatly missed by his mother Dixie Mitchell, uncle Gary Smith; siblings Cindi (Rich) and Randy (Linda); in-laws, Dick (Rozy), Jack (Robin), Rhona (Steve), JoAnn (Mike) and Marvin; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Nooksack Valley High School Performing Arts Center.

Donations can be made to your favorite local charity.

Scott’s family would like to thank the Hospice House, Kristi Nason, Grant Fishbook and everyone for their thoughts, prayers, calls, visits, cards, texts, emails, flowers, and meals. We are truly grateful. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation services.