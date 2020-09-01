Secretary of State says our mail delivery of ballots is proven

Wyman notes more than 20 years of success OLYMPIA — The U.S. Postal Service’s capacity to meet the increased service demand during mail-in elections this fall has been cause for concern elsewhere, given President Trump’s recent remarks about the lack of additional funding for the agency. However, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, the state’s…
