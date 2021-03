Dairy farms must pay overtime, but now not retroactively By 2024 more than 40 hours of work on any farm would be time-and-a-half By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM ­— A compromise bill passed the Washington State Senate on March 9 setting a gradual course toward farmworker overtime pay, but nixing the idea of such pay…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now