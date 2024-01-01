September is Emergency Preparedness Month

Help prepare for, survive, recover from disaster WHATCOM — As summer wildfire season winds down and before fall storms and winter weather sets in, September is the month to begin preparations to endure and recover from these natural disasters. Not all emergencies are weather-related. On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists destroyed New York’s iconic Twin Towers…

