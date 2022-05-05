Sharon Maas, 70, of Lynden, went to be with her Heavenly Father early Monday morning, May 9 after a long battle with cancer.

Sharon was born Dec. 4, 1951, in Orange City, Iowa to Suzanne and Arthur VandeHoef. In 1959, young Sharon squeezed into a ‘59 Ford with her older siblings: Martin (deceased), Larry, and younger siblings Rodney, Arlis, and Darryl. They moved to Whatcom County, and once settled there, Sharon was blessed with four more siblings:Doris, Arnold (deceased), John, and Gary.

As a young girl, Sharon helped out on the family farm and spent time caring for her younger siblings.

Sharon met her sweetheart on a basketball rooter’s bus to Mt Vernon, and in June 1969, Alvin and Sharon Maas were married. They were blessed with two kids, first Kristi Sue, and then Calvin. Sharon loved her family so well.

An amazing work ethic flowed from Sharon everywhere she went. Whether she was a field boss in the berry fields, or clerking at Bosman’s gas station or Janick’s grocery store, she worked as unto the Lord.

In later years, Sharon took care of the laundry for the Lynden School District and subbed in the cafeteria, where she made an impact on the lives of the students who walked the high school hallways.

Psalm 1:2-3 tells us that those who meditate on the word of God will yield fruit in all seasons.

Sharon loved the word of God and meditated on it day and night. The fruitfulness of her life was evident to those around her as they witnessed her passion for making our world a better place through her creativity and love.

Sharon spent time crafting, baking, mentoring kids through the Be One The One program, leading Bible studies, playing with grandkids, resting and working at their cabin in Tonasket, making her famous almond sticks, organizing bazaars, and so much more. Her life was lived out in faith.

Sharon had the best laugh. You’d hear it often as she was organizing fun activities for family functions, or playing pranks on one of her many family members. She was passionate about sharing her love of God, and did so in word and in deed.

Sharon was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and loyal friend.

Sharon leaves behind her husband Alvin of 52 years, their children Kristi (Marvin Arendse and three children Brendon, Colin, and Owen), Brendon (Cassidy and two daughters Kenynn and Jenna), and Calvin (Summer and their sons Simon and Charlie).

She will be greatly missed by siblings Larry and Linda Vande Hoef, Rodney and Joan Vande Hoef, Arlis and John Bosman, Darryl Vande Hoef, Doris and Barry Heusinkveld, John and Vonda Vande Hoef, and Gary and Terri Vande Hoef; and sister-in law Gerrilyn Vande Hoef.

Sharon is preceded in death by brothers Martin Vande Hoef and Arnold Vande Hoef. Visitation hours will be Tuesday, May 17, from 5-7 p.m. in Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden. We invite you to join the family for a memorial funeral service on Wednesday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at Nooksack Valley Reformed Church, Nooksack, with lunch to follow.

Private family burial will precede in Monumenta Cemetery.

If you are unable to attend in person, we invite you to view the service live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon’s name may be made to the Peace Health Cancer Care Center, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225 OR https://www.peacehealth.org/foundation/st-joseph/donate-now.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.