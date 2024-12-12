Sharon Worthen

Sharon Ann Worthen, age 82, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home in Lynden Manor. Sharon’s graveside service will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 1 p.m. in Lynden Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church, Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in