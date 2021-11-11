Sherman Lee Grant, age 85 of Bellingham, lifetime resident of Whatcom County, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Nov. 15.

Sherman was born in Bellingham on Jan. 21, 1936 to Lowell and Agnes (Lofdahl) Grant and resided on a farm in Ferndale.

Sherman attended schools in Ferndale, graduating from Ferndale High in 1954 and graduated from Western Washington State College in 1963.

On May 27, 1958 Sherm married Lorraine (Lori) VanWaveren, married for 63 years.

They have four daughters and their spouses, Lynette (Chet) Kenoyer, Karla (Steve) Cowden, Shelly (Dean) Beld and Lorna (Dean) Hatcher.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Helen Grant and Charlotte (Larry) Wickkiser and mother-in-law Tina Navis.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Russell (Lynda) Grant and parents Lowell and Agnes (Lofdahl) Grant.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, leaving a wonderful legacy.

Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of choice: University Christian Ministries, Bellingham Young Life, Whatcom Hospice.

