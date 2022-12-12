Sherry Salo

They lived and laughed and loved and left.

— James Joyce

And, so it was with our dear Sherry Lynn (Vandermay) Salo.

Sherry was born to Tamara and Larry Vandermay on Dec. 29, 1964, in Mt Vernon. She lived her life to the fullest, made friends easily, and never met a stranger.

Sherry had a strong family commitment and was in her element when her family was all together. She was funny, feisty, warm and loving.

Sherry quietly and unexpectedly left us as she slept on Nov. 16. She was 57. Sherry was very much loved and will be missed always.

Sherry was 13 years old when her family settled in Tillamook, OR. It was a perfect setting in which she could act on her love of animals.

Sherry became very involved raising and showing registered Simmental beef cows for both 4H and FFA projects.

Sherry made her way around the neighborhood on her Arabian horse Suede, riding with friends.

Recently, Orca her Golden Doodle, spent his time at her side. When Sherry finished high school, she explored, but found her niche as a beloved member of the office staff at Tillamook Middle School.

Sherry was happy to spend time with the many wonderful people who were her friends.

Sherry so loved the students and had a special way of supporting those needing extra TLC. She liked going to work every day.

Those who left before Sherry include her mother Tamara; grandparents Ada and John Vandermay, Olga and Carl Taubenheim; uncle Chuck Taubenheim.

Sherry leaves behind her husband, Ken Salo; father Larry (Vicki) Vandermay; brother John (Peggy) Vandermay; treasured sons Steven (Crystal), Danny (Nikki) and Jake Pugh (Cheyanne Lickar); grandsons Kyron (5) and Lucas (2); aunts and uncles Carol (Bruce) Fancher, Gail Vandermay (Leon Henley), Kay (Steve) Price, Bruce (Ann) Taubenheim, Dick (Laura) Taubenheim; as well as Taubenheim, VanHenley and Price cousins Debbie, Kurt, Kevin, Lauralee, Danny, Kyle, Jim, Melanie, Katherine, Michael, Robby, Jerell and Leah.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Sherry’s name can send it to 4-H Youth Livestock Program, 2204 4th St., Tillamook, OR, 97141.