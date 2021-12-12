Sherry Van Diest

Sherry Beth Van Diest (Pike), 54, of Everson, Washington, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Dec. 6.

Sherry was born on June 20 1967, in Bellingham to Frank and Bettye Pike.

Sherry graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1985. She then married Brian Sletvik on Sept. 12, 1987, and together they moved to Portland. They then returned to Whatcom County and had three children together, Jessica, Kelsey and Taylor Sletvik, where they later separated.

Sherry worked in the Deli at Cost Cutter in Lynden for 18 years. She moved on to start a cleaning business with her best friend, Heidi.

Sherry spent her last 14 years working for Premier Agendas.

Sherry met her soul mate, Douglas Van Diest and began dating in 2005 and officially got married Aug. 10, 2019. They took over the Pike Family Home, where Sherry enjoyed Gardening and hosting the family events (whoop whoop!).

Sherry had a contagious laugh and bubbly personality; she lit up every room. To know her, was to love her.

Sherry was a giver of all things. Whether it was her time in cooking food for parties, bringing people to their appointments or just the best advice. She was most proud of her children and being Nana to nine with another on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Bettye, sister in-law Nancy Pike (Rick). She is survived by her husband Doug Van Diest, five children, Adam (Brittany) Van Diest, Megan (Dave) Borden, Jessica Sletvik, Kelsey Sletvik (Justin) and Taylor Sletvik.

Sherry leaves behind five siblings, Rick Pike, Kathy Longoria, Greg Pike, Molly (Thomas) Walker and Ann (Pat) Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sherry’s memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Gillies Funeral Home, followed by a reception at the family home on South Pass Road.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.