Shirlene Ann Baker, a single child, was born on a snowy day in Tempe, Arizona on Jan. 20, 1937 to Floyd and Lessie Faye Simpson.

Due to Floyd’s health, the Simpsons relocated to Seattle. At the early age of 16, Shirlene’s father had left to meet his maker unexpectedly. Faye then decided to move once again to Issaquah where Shirlene attended Issaquah High School.

After she graduated from Issaquah High School, Shirlene enrolled at the teaching school, Woodring, at Western Washington University.

While Shirlene was enrolled at Western, she fell in love with another future educator, Clyde, or as most know him, Skip Baker.

The two married and moved farther north to teach in Skagit County. Together, Shirlene and Skip had three children: Russell, Debbie, and Randall, as well as five grandchildren: Clyde, Alyssa, Jordan, Maleah, and Jessalyn.

The Bakers moved city lines one last time to retire in Lynden where they spent their remaining time together feeding ducks, going on walks along the Jim Kaemingk Sr. Trail, and making any excuse to drop by Edaleen Dairy that they could think of.

Shirlene Baker passed away peacefully the evening of Sept. 5, surrounded by her loved ones. A graveside service will be Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at Ten Mile Cemetery, Lynden.

