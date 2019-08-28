Shirley Smith

Shirley Tiplin Smith, age 95, of Bellingham, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Bellingham.

She was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Bellingham to parents Schuyler Bulmer and Susanna (Depew) Tiplin. Shirley was a lifetime resident of Whatcom County and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1942. She married Lyle R. Smith in 1942 and followed him for two years during World War II. They had a military family, so enjoyed visiting them in Europe, England, Japan, Guam and all but 11 states. Shirley was a life member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and a housewife. She enjoyed being involved with Cub Scouts and Campfire Girls as her children grew up.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Lyle R. Smith; her parents, a son, Gary D. Smith; a daughter, Shirley Rae Scheidegger; brother Robert and his wife Shirley Tiplin and sister Mavis and her husband Bice Taylor.

Shirley is survived by sons Lyle Smith Jr., Jeffery and his wife JoAnne Smith, and daughter-in-law Shirley L. Owswald, all of Bellingham; 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Thomas and her husband James; and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 30, at Greenacres Cemetery of Ferndale, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2117 Walnut St., Bellingham, with the Rev. Jonathan Weldon, Rector, officiating.

