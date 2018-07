Shon Paul Geer, age 60, died June 9, 2018 doing one of the things he loved most, riding his motorcycle. Shon was born May 7, 1958 in Bellingham to Llewellyn Ferris Geer and Margueritte Alice Geer. He deeply valued time spent with his children and grandchildren, to whom he was known as Grampie. Shon is…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now