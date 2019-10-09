Sid Fekkes, of Everson, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 66 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham after a short illness.

Sid was born to Fred and Shirley Fekkes on Nov. 25, 1952, in Holland. When he was only 3 months old, the family immigrated to California. Sid grew up there and then moved to Kent, Washington, in 1969 with his family. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1972. After high school, Sid began working on his family’s dairy farm. In 1980 the family moved to Everson, continuing to farm.

Sid was lovingly known as “Uncle Sid” to all his family and friends. He loved spending time with his family, both on the farm and at family gatherings. Sid also enjoyed playing pool, golfing, bowling and watching the Seattle sports teams with his friends. He could often be found in the afternoons having coffee with his friends. Sid was a member of the Nooksack Valley Reformed Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred, and brother, Frank.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Fekkes; siblings Gertie (Jerry) Juergens, Bill (Bobbie) Fekkes and John (Joan) Fekkes; numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and -nephews.

Burial will be in Monumenta Cemetery of Lynden. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Nooksack Valley Reformed Church.

Memorials may be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy., Bellingham, WA 98225.

You are invited to share your memories and condolences in the online guest book at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.