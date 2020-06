WHATCOM — Effective Monday, June 8, Whatcom County Parks and Recreation began taking camping reservations for the Silver Lake Park campground. This coincided with Whatcom County’s move into Phase 2 of Washington state’s Safe Start reopening plan. Reservations can be made online or by calling the park administration office at 360-778-5850. However, picnic shelters and…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now