Silvil J. “Trixie” Strong of Everson passed away at age 93 on Thursday, Oct.17, 2024, in Lynden.

Trixie was born on July 25,1931, in Adams, KS to Ray E. and Cora M. (Butterfield) Sutton and was the fourth of seven children.

She married Donald K. Strong on July 15, 1951, in Elma, WA and lived with him at many home ports in Guam, Hawaii, and the West Coast during his enlistment in the U.S. Navy. When Donald retired in 1967, they moved To Everson, where she lived until December 2023 when she was admitted to the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden.

Trixie loved to travel, visit with friends, play card games, and knit. She always had a BIG smile for everyone, and her door was always open for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Cecil and Bert Sutton, and sisters Filvie Center, Bonnie Strong, and Mary Stuck.

Trixie is survived by her son Donald B. Strong and his wife Alexandra, brother Dale Sutton, granddaughter Dr. Crysalis Sabatinos, many loving nieces and nephews as well as countless friends.

A graveside service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m., at 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, with a reception following at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 858 W. Smith Road, Bellingham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Health Care Center in Lynden.

To share your memories of Trixie, please visit the Westford Funeral Home website.