Stanley Loreen

Stanley L. Loreen, age 82, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019.

He was born July 21, 1937, in Bellingham to Gustav and Agnes Loreen. Stan lived in the Lynden area and attended Nooksack Valley High School and went on to graduate from Washington State University in engineering. He retired from HNTB, an infrastructure design firm, in 2000. In retirement he traveled with his wife and her sister and husband Allene and Gary Davis. They enjoyed cruises, trips across Canada and Alaska, and more. He belonged to a rock club and found he was quite good at making rock necklaces and loved giving them to family and friends. He was also quite good at basketball in high school. He liked working in his yard and growing mums. He was always willing to help anyone that had a need. He spent numerous hours watching his kids and then his grandkids participate in all their activities.

Stan is survived by his daughters Teresa Quinlan of Enumclaw and Kimberly Loreen (Ron Nichols) of Kent; son Doug (Dawn) Loreen of Renton; six grandchildren, Shane Macdonell, Kaylee (Derek) Benz, Amy (Tim) Evans, Mark Loreen, Quincy Loreen and Aleah Quinlan; two great-grandsons, Griffin and Montgomery Benz; his brother Edward Loreen and sister Eileen Dunlap; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Stan was loved by many and truly will be missed.