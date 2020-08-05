State issuing $100 million in rental assistance

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce is distributing approximately $100 million in state Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding through its existing network of homeless services grantees and organizations serving homeless youth. A new rent assistance program launched Aug. 1. It will focus on preventing evictions by paying up to…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Advertising Grant Application Form
- Log in