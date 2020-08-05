State issuing $100 million in rental assistance

  OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce is distributing approximately $100 million in state Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding through its existing network of homeless services grantees and organizations serving homeless youth.   A new rent assistance program launched Aug. 1. It will focus on preventing evictions by paying up to…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now


Email Brent at [email protected]