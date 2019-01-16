Stella Velthuizen, age 77, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

She was born Sept. 19, 1941, to Herman Velthuizen and Bertha VandeKemp in Barneveld, Holland, on her brother Tony’s second birthday. Preceded by both brothers Tony and Bert, the family immigrated from Holland to Sumas, Washington, in 1947. The family farmed near Sumas and at Pleasant Valley (on the Kickerville Road), then purchased the Everson farm on the Van Dyk Road where all three children grew up. When they arrived in America, no one spoke English. They learned as they lived and fully embraced becoming American citizens, learning the language and living the American Dream.

Stella maintained her Dutch heritage and spoke the language. She attended Lynden Christian School, graduating from eighth grade. She purchased her first home in Ferndale, then later moved into a new home in Dutch Haven where she lived for over 30 years. Prior to retirement, she worked in janitorial services for Intalco for many years and at Lynden Family Medicine.

Stella loved to knit, crochet and sew. Her favorite hobby was going to garage sales. She and her late mother shopped sales every weekend for many years, collecting all sorts of trinkets; gardening and cooking books were favorites. Stella was part of a neighborhood coffee group. These became her closest and dearest friends, and they will sorely miss her presence and wit.

Stella is survived by sisters-in-law Lois Velthuizen of Lynden and Joan Velthuizen of Abbotsford, B.C.; nieces and nephews Randy Velthuizen of Everson, Renee (Sid) Nix of Lynden, Rhonda (Lonnie) Rouse of Lynden and Ben (Tiffany) Velthuizen of Salt Spring Island, B.C.; also extended family members and dear friends.

There will be a graveside gathering at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden, followed by coffee and cookies at her niece’s home at 109 Ninth St. in Lynden.