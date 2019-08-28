Stephen Henderson

Stephen Robert Henderson (Steve), 52, of Blaine, passed away Aug. 18, 2019.

Steve was born May 4, 1967, at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Robert and Janet Henderson. Steve attended Sarcoxie Schools, located in Sarcoxie, Missouri, graduating with the class of 1985. Steve then answered the call to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Cold War as a cavalry scout with the 7th Cavalry. After his years of service Steve relocated back to Missouri and was employed with Leggett & Platt for several years.

Steve then relocated to Blaine, Washington, where he had multiple positions in contracted security, most notably at the BP Cherry Point Refinery. Recently he was employed by the City of Bellingham in its Public Works division.

Steve was preceded in death by both of his parents, Robert and Janet Henderson, as well as his stepfather, Donald Meister.

Steve is survived by his wife, Michele (Parks) of Blaine, son Ian and wife Hailey of Jasper, Missouri; daughter Sydney of Blaine; sister Pamela Schubert of Aurora, Missouri; brother Erik Meister of Monett, Missouri; brother-in-law Troy Parks and partner Bill Noble of Olympia; sister-in-law Suzette Crnich, her husband Chris and daughter Jade of Ferndale; in-laws Robert and Patty Parks of Ferndale; along with many close friends both close to home and far away.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2117 Walnut St., Bellingham, WA 98226. Following, there will be a reception, for those who wish to attend, to openly share stories and memories they have of Steve.

You may share your thoughts and memories of Stephen online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.