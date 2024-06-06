Steve Anderson was born on May 25, 1948 and passed away on May 27, 2024 after an extended struggle with cancer.

Steve was the oldest of three sons born to Paul and Emma Anderson. After attending Bellingham High School, Steve was admitted to the Carpenters Union and served an apprenticeship working under a number of well-known builders, including Lynn Gilbert. In the early 1970s, he served as a supervisor for Sanwick Corporation overseeing construction of community buildings and homes in Sudden Valley. When the developer withdrew from the project, he assigned construction contracts for 25 custom homes to Steve. Steve then became a partner in his father’s construction company, Paul Anderson Construction, Inc. where they worked together for over 20 years constructing many residential and commercial buildings in Whatcom County. When Paul retired, Steve formed Steve Anderson Construction, Inc. and continued in business until 2011.

In 1967, Steve married Kitty Bodke and together they had three sons, Reid, Brian and David. Steve and his family spent many happy times skiing, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. After 31 years of marriage, Steve and Kitty went their separate ways, but remained friends and continued to support their sons in any way they could.

Steve’s approach to life was simple: treat people with kindness and honesty in all matters. From his dad he learned two important lessons: measure twice, cut once; and that the quickest way to do a job was to do it right the first time around.

Steve was happiest leading pack horses on a trail in the Pasayten Wilderness where he would hunt bear and deer and fish the high-country lakes. Our wish is that he finds similar happiness in the new wilderness he has recently entered.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held on June 30th from 2-4 p.m. at The Rome Grange, 2821 Mt. Baker Highway, Bellingham.

Deceased’s funeral arrangements are a simple cremation in Washington.