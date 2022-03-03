Steven Vekved

Steven R. Vekved, 53, of Oak Harbor, passed away on March 17 after a short battle with ALS.

Graduating from Meridian High School, he worked at Anvil Corp for several years, then upon moving to Arizona, he worked the next 20 years at Wells Fargo, most recently as a project coordinator.

Happy to move back to Washington, Steven enjoyed long drives, ferry rides, and baseball games. Even though he couldn’t participate himself, he was an enthusiastic fan of all sports and whether it was keeping stats, running the scoreboard or coaching, he supported all levels of scholastic athletics, from grade school through college. Steven is survived by his wife of 25 years, Michelle A. Vekved. His parents, Ron and Carolyn Vekved of Bellingham, brothers Dan (Michel) Vekved, Tim (Nancy) Vekved, Jerry (Sherie) Vekved, and sister Kristin (Eivind) Engen.

Steven was preceded in death by a precious niece, Rachel Anne Vekved.

A private service will be held.