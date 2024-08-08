Steven Vero ‘Steve’ Ricci

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Steven Vero Ricci. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer five weeks earlier.

Steve was an extraordinary man, loving husband, dedicated father and peacemaker.

Steve was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 1, 1961. Life long lover of photography, amateur radio (N7LWF), outdoors, travel and music.

As a young boy, Steve enjoyed the freedom that his family farm in NE Pennsylvania brought him, exploring upland fields and creeks, hunting and being in nature.

A graduate of Temple University in radio, television and film, Steve went onto a dedicated career in electronics.

In 1987, Steve married his love Janita and moved to Washington State. A long time member of The Lynden Music Festival, Steve donated his time, talent and skill in photography and videography highlighting the many talented musicians that came to town.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Janita (Renkema), sons Evan, Anthony and Ben. Father Vero, bother Paul, sisters Annette Powers (Guy) and Tina DeLorenzo (John). His wife’s family in The Netherlands: Annie Renkema, Gina Renkema, Tino Renkema. Along with his nieces and nephews; Cody, Emily, Terri, Danielle, Emily, Nathan, Nick, Sil, Melle, Niek and grand nephew Cooper.

Steve leaves behind his special lifelong friend David Homer, along with many friends local and abroad. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Theresa, father-in-law Tinus and sister-in-law Donna.

Steve will be interned at Greenwood Cemetery, 605 E. Wiser Lake Road, Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, Steve and his family request you consider a donation to the Dup15q Alliance for his nephew Nick.