Blaine man dies in I-5 wrong-way crash WHATCOM ­— The stopping of a vehicle on East Badger Road to make a left turn onto Vinup Road led to a fatal collision there on Friday afternoon, July 3. Local woman Karen L. Heutink, 67, of Sumas, died at the scene as the driver of a 2002…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now