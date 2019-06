BELLINGHAM — The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain return July 12-21 to be docked at Squalicum Harbor Marina (722 Coho Way, Gate 3: R-Float or O-Dock) to offer educational programs, vessel tours and sailings for the general public and by private charter. Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, the educational nonprofit behind these tall ships,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now